TOKYO Sep 3 A gauge of sentiment in the Japanese government bond market turned negative for the first time in four weeks, a weekly Thomson Reuters survey showed on Monday, though respondents did not expect any big moves in yields.

The weekly poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those that are bullish, came in at minus 11, below plus 7 in last week's survey.

The Ministry of Finance will auction 10-year JGBs on Tuesday and conduct a 30-year sale on Thursday.

This week, investors will focus on the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday, at which it might reveal details of steps to rein in borrowing costs for debt-burdened countries like Spain and Italy.

A day after the ECB meeting, the U.S. will release employment data in the wake of comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. The Fed chief on Friday expressed "grave concern" for the U.S. job market and said the central bank was prepared to take further steps as needed.

The JGB survey found that 37.0 percent of respondents expect yields to rise, up from 20.5 percent in last week's poll, while 37.0 percent of respondents expect yields to move sideways, down from 52.3 percent in the previous survey.

Some 26.1 percent of total respondents expect JGB yields to fall this week, slightly down from 27.3 percent in the previous survey.

The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield for the end of this week was 0.800 percent, half a basis point above Friday's closing level and unchanged from the consensus prediction in last week's poll.

The online survey of 94 JGB market participants from major institutions received 46 responses, for a response rate of 48.9 percent. These included 21 responses from "real money" investors from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds and insurance companies.

Some 61.9 percent of these "real money" investors expect yields to trade sideways this week.

The benchmark 10-year cash note slipped 1 basis point on Monday morning to 0.785 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract rose 0.12 point to 144.12.