TOKYO Sep 3 Japanese government bonds rose on
Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the
door open for further U.S. easing, but gains were limited ahead
of this week's supply.
* The Ministry of Finance will auction 10-year JGBs on
Tuesday and hold a 30-year sale on Thursday.
* The Fed chief on Friday expressed "grave concern" for the
U.S. job market and said the central bank was prepared to take
further steps as needed.
Investors await the key nonfarm payrolls report on Friday to
gauge what steps the central bank might take at it its Sep.
12-13 policy meeting.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract ended
morning trade up 0.12 point at 144.12 after rising as high as
144.19, their loftiest level since Aug. 9. The contract's last
trading day is Sep. 12.
"We currently expect a preponderance of long rolls to put
narrowing pressure on the calendar spread as the rolls occur
approaching the change in the most active contract," said
strategists at Credit Suisse in a note to clients on Monday.
But with little room for a narrowing of the calendar spread,
which is recently trading below its fair value, they recommend
investors buy the spread when its narrowing trend gains
momentum. The calendar spread refers to a trade in which the
investor simultaneously buys and sells a futures position at
different maturity months.
* The 10-year yield fell 1 basis point to
0.785 percent.
The 10-year yield remains mired in the middle of its recent
range. It rose to a two-month high of 0.860 percent in
mid-August, after falling to a nine-year low of 0.720 percent
touched several times in late July.
* Longer-dated debt continued to lag, with the 30-year yield
losing half a basis point to 1.875 percent. The
20-year JGB was untraded.