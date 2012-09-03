* Gains limited by supply concerns ahead of 10-yr, 30-yr sales

* 10-yr futures rise to highest level since Aug. 9

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sep 3 Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday as withering stocks and downbeat Chinese manufacturing data added to the appeal of safe-haven fixed income assets, but gains were limited ahead of this week's supply.

The Ministry of Finance will auction 10-year JGBs on Tuesday and hold a 30-year sale on Thursday.

"We're basically defensive, ahead of this week's sales, and wondering if last month's weak 20-year sale will be repeated," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm in Tokyo.

"Demand at that sale was weak mostly because investors were hoping for a higher coupon, and that could again be the case," he said.

The last two 10-year offerings carried a coupon of 0.800 percent, and benchmark yields are now trading below that.

The 10-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.780 percent, moving closer to a nine-year low of 0.720 percent touched several times in late July, and away from what had been a two-month high of 0.860 percent hit in mid-August.

JGBs got a lift from weaker equities, with the Nikkei shedding 0.6 percent to a 4-week low, dragged down by the final reading of the HSBC China manufacturing purchasing managers' index.

That index for August fell to its lowest level since March 2009, in the wake of China's official factory purchasing managers' index also coming in below forecasts.

Expectations of further U.S. easing also underpinned bonds, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for further stimulus steps. The Fed chief on Friday expressed "grave concern" over U.S. unemployment and said the central bank was prepared to take further steps as needed.

Investors await the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday to gauge what steps the Fed might take at its Sep. 12-13 policy meeting.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract closed up 0.14 point at 144.14 after rising as high as 144.19, its loftiest level since Aug. 9. The contract's last trading day is Sep. 12.

"We currently expect a preponderance of long rolls to put narrowing pressure on the calendar spread as the rolls occur approaching the change in the most active contract," strategists at Credit Suisse said in a note to clients on Monday.

But with little room for a narrowing of the calendar spread, which is recently trading below its fair value, they recommend investors buy the spread when its narrowing trend gains momentum. The calendar spread refers to a trade in which the investor simultaneously buys and sells a futures position at different maturity months.

The 20-year JGB yield slipped 1 basis point to 1.645 percent, while the 30-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.865 percent.