TOKYO Sep 4 Japanese government bond prices
dipped on Tuesday as the Ministry of Finance offered about 2.3
trillion yen ($29.3 billion) of 10-year bonds -- a sale that
many market players, albeit not all, expect to go smoothly.
* The coupon on the issue was set at 0.800 percent, matching
those of the last two 10-year offerings.
* "We expect today's auction to go without a hitch," as the
past two auctions went smoothly at roughly the same levels,
wrote strategists at Barclays in a note to clients on Tuesday.
Ten-year debt is slightly expensive compared to other
maturities, they said, but added that low volatility and decent
supply and demand suggest little risk of a long tail between the
average and lowest accepted prices.
* But some potential buyers fretted about the possibility of
weaker demand at the sale, ahead of a 30-year sale later in the
week and following a very downbeat 20-year auction last month.
* "There is no particular reason to buy. I don't have the
feeling these yield levels are attractive, and I can afford to
wait a while," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese
asset management firm.
* Strategists at Morgan Stanley recommended buying 10-year
asset swaps, which are historically cheap at their current
near-flat levels, as they were at the previous auction as well.
The 10-year asset swap "is worthy of consideration as both a
long-term carry trade offering around 2 basis points over a
six-month horizon and a hedge against rises in Japanese interest
rates," they said in a research note.
* The yield on the latest 10-year JGB was
flat at 0.780 percent after rising to 0.785 percent.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract ended
morning trade down 0.04 point at 144.10, after rising to 144.19
in the previous session, its highest in almost one month. But it
remained above its 14-day moving average, now at 143.76.
* The finance ministry will auction 30-year JGBs on
Thursday. The 30-year bond was so far untraded on Tuesday, after
its yield fell 1.5 basis points on Monday to
1.865 percent.
* The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to
1.650 percent.