TOKYO, Sept 4 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds erased losses on Tuesday after a sale of 10-year bonds
attracted firm demand, easing some investors' supply concerns.
* The Ministry of Finance offered about 2.3 trillion yen
($29.3 billion) of 10-year bonds with a coupon of 0.800 percent,
matching those of the last two 10-year auctions. It sold 2.09
trillion yen worth at a lowest price of 99.93.
The new issue, which matures three months later than the
current series, drew bids of 2.84 times the amount offered,
above the previous auction's bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64. The
tail between the average and lowest accepted prices tightened to
0.01 from 0.02 at last month's offering.
* "Maybe not many people expected the results would bring
down the yields further, but it was slightly better than
expected," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup
Global Markets Japan.
She said that "people were willing to buy the new issue
which is three months longer than the previous month's, and adds
a few basis points, which is better than nothing in this
low-yield environment."
* The yield on the current 10-year JGB shed
half a basis point to 0.775 percent. It was at 0.780 percent
before the auction results were announced and had risen as high
as 0.785 percent in the morning.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract was
down 0.04 point at 144.10, flat from its morning close, but rose
as high as 144.17 after the auction results. That approached its
Monday session high of 144.19, which had been its highest in
almost one month.
The contract remained above its 14-day moving average, now
at 143.76.
* While the smooth 10-year sale calmed some investors'
supply fears, concerns remain abut the superlong sector ahead of
a 30-year sale later in the week and following a very downbeat
20-year auction last month.
* "Ahead of event risks, investors might be reluctant to buy
longer maturities," said a fixed-income fund manager at a
Japanese asset management firm.
* The Ministry of Finance will auction 30-year JGBs on
Thursday. The 30-year yield was up half a basis
point at 1.870 percent.
* The 20-year note pared losses after the 10-year sale, its
yield up half a basis point at 1.645 percent
after having risen to 1.650 percent earlier.