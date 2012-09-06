* 30-yr auction demand solid despite coupon under 2.0 pct

* Supply fears remain ahead of 20-year sale next Thursday

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 6 Japanese government bond prices skidded on Thursday after a solid 30-year sale failed to quell concerns about supply, but moves were limited ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

The Ministry of Finance offered 700 billion yen ($8.9 billion) of 30-year bonds with a coupon of 1.90 percent. That was down from 2.0 percent at the past eight sales and below the 2.0-percent level for the first time since July 2003, but above the level at which the current 30-year bond traded in the cash market.

The ministry sold the bonds at a lowest accepted price of 99.85 to yield 1.907 percent, mostly in line with market expectations. The bid-to-cover ratio was 4.46, up from 4.09 at the previous tender in July, and the tail of 0.10 between the average and lowest accepted prices matched that of the previous sale.

Both cash bonds and futures extended losses after the results were announced. The yield curve steepened as the longer end underperformed, with a 20-year sale looming in just one week.

"The back end sold off a little bit. The results were okay, but we have the next auction at the back end on the 13th, so supply remains relatively heavy," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG in Tokyo.

"The price actually helped, though I don't see this auction as a catalyst for outperformance in the super long sector," he added.

Later on Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to unveil a framework for the central bank's new bond-buying programme to help bring down the borrowing costs of debt-burdened Spain and Italy.

Sources said the ECB is ready to waive seniority status on government bonds it buys under the plan, but added that it is unlikely to announce that the bond purchases would be unlimited, or set even internal targets for yields or spending.

"Investors have to see the outcome of the ECB meeting, even though many details are not yet known, and then see if the plan will really bring down rates in the euro zone," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

Investors also awaited a key U.S. employment report on Friday, to gauge what steps the Federal Reserve might take at its Sept. 12-13 policy meeting.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for September slipped 0.08 point to 144.09 after falling as low as 144.03.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield added 1 basis point to 0.805 percent, after rising as high as 0.810 percent.

Longer maturities underperformed, with the 30-year bond yield rising 1.5 basis points to 1.875 percent and the 20-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 1.655 percent.

Investors shrugged off comments from Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, who warned against complacency over current very-low bond yields which he said could jump in line with any such move in overseas yields.