TOKYO, Sept 19 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds inched higher on Wednesday while the superlong tenor
lagged, but moves were limited as investors awaited the outcome
of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting at which it might take new
stimulus steps.
* Strategists and market participants were divided on their
expectations for the meeting, after the Federal Reserve's
decision last week to take aggressive stimulus measures.
* If the BOJ opts to act, analysts say its most likely move
would be to expand its 70-trillion-yen asset buying and loan
programme by 5 trillion or 10 trillion yen, with most of the
increase to be used to buy more JGBs. It might also scrap the
minimum 0.1 percent rate for buying government bonds under the
programme to smooth purchases.
The BOJ is also likely to cut its assessment of the economy,
according to sources familiar with its thinking.
* "Probably they will wait until at least next month to take
action, although the Fed's move increased the pressure on them
to act sooner rather than later," said a fixed-income fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
"In the meantime, the long end is still selling off, but
that's likely to end by next week, when we might see month-end
duration-extension buying," he added.
* Government officials kept the BOJ in focus in their
regular news conferences on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said the central bank is likely
discussing whether to act now or wait, taking into account
recent moves by the Federal Reserve and the European Central
Bank.
Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Wednesday he
expects the Bank of Japan to keep taking powerful easing steps
until the nation's escape from deflation becomes certain.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for December
ended morning trade up 0.02 point at 143.67, while the yield on
the benchmark 10-year cash bond fell half a basis
point to 0.805 percent, moving away from a three-week intraday
high of 0.835 percent hit on Thursday.
* The yield curve continued to steepen as the superlong
sector underperformed. The 20-year bond yield
rose 1 basis point to 1.695 percent and the 30-year yield
added 1 basis point to a five-month high of 1.940
percent.