US STOCKS-S&P 500 tops $20 trillion as Wall St trades on Trump
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japanese government bonds were steady on Friday, supported by fears about slowing global growth and underpinned by the easy monetary policy of major central banks.
* Data on Thursday showed U.S. manufacturing suffered its weakest quarter in three years and European businesses conditions deteriorated, while Chinese manufacturing was also limp.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan both decided this month to expand their stimulus. The European Central Bank unveiled its plan to lower borrowing rates of debt-burdened euro zone countries.
* On the supply side, next week marks the end of the July-September quarter, and buying to extend portfolio duration could emerge from funds.
* "Some investors likely already bought superlongs on recent dips, but we might see some more buying next week," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for December ended morning trade up 0.01 point at 143.81.
* The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond was flat at 0.800 percent, mired in the middle of this month's range between 0.775 percent and 0.835 percent.
* The 20-year bond yield was flat at 1.675 percent and the 30-year yield was flat at 1.935 percent after rising to a more than five-month high of 1.950 percent in the previous session.
* With cash bond trade subdued as investors assess the supply and demand situation, market participants considered other trading ideas.
Both swap rates and swap spreads in the super-long sectors correlate highly with the euro/yen exchange rate, said strategists at Credit Suisse in a note to clients.
"Given that the euro/yen will remain firm, we think swap spread longs in the over 10-year sectors look attractive," they said.
On Friday, the euro was buying 100.87 yen, up about 0.1 percent. It hit a four-month peak of 103.85 yen earlier this week.
