TOKYO, Sept 24 A gauge of sentiment in the
Japanese government bond market recovered after slipping to its
lowest level in 1-1/2 months but yields are still expected to
stay within recent ranges, a weekly Thomson Reuters survey
showed on Monday.
The weekly poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated
by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those
that are bullish, came in at plus 2, improving from minus 31 in
last week's survey.
The JGB survey found that most respondents did not expect
big JGB market moves, with 64.3 percent expecting yields to move
sideways, up from 43.6 percent in the previous survey.
The percentage of respondents expecting rates to rise fell
sharply to 16.7 percent from some 46.3 percent in last week's
poll, while 19.0 percent of total respondents expect JGB yields
to fall this week, up from 12.8 percent in the previous survey.
The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield
for the end of this week was 0.800 percent, flat with Friday's
closing level and with the yield expectation in last week's
survey.
This week marks the final trading week of both the month as
well as the quarter, so market participants expect buying of
longer maturities from funds seeking to extend the duration of
their portfolios. Shorter rates are anchored by the Bank of
Japan's easy monetary policy, as the central bank buys JGBs with
up to three years left to maturity.
Last week, the BOJ said it will increase its asset buying
and loan programme by 10 trillion yen ($127.94 billion) to 80
trillion yen, with the increase aimed at government bonds and
treasury discount bills.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Reserve took further
aggressive quantitative easing steps and extended the time frame
for maintaining its current low interest rates until at least
mid-2015, from its previous plan through late 2014.
The ECB also announced its own bond-buying programme earlier
this month, to help lower borrowing costs for debt-burdened
southern euro zone countries.
The online survey of 93 JGB market participants from major
institutions received 42 responses, for a response rate of 45.2
percent. These included 19 responses from "real money" investors
from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds
and insurance companies.
Some 84.2 percent of these real money respondents indicated
they expect yields to trade sideways.
The benchmark 10-year cash note inched down half a basis
point on Monday to 0.795 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures
contract added 0.10 point to 143.90.