* Benchmark 10-yr yields sink to 3-week low
* Duration extension buying may support superlong bonds
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 24 Japanese government bonds firmed
on Monday, pushing benchmark yields to a three-week low, as
fears about slowing global growth returned to the fore, adding
to the appeal of safe haven fixed income assets.
Japanese equities markets sagged in line with regional
counterparts, bolstering bonds, though most market participants
did not foresee significant moves in yields this week.
"The recurrence of the global slowdown concerns is
supporting the market today," said Maki Shimizu, senior
strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.
Superlong maturities may find support this week as some
market participants see investors extending the duration of
their portfolios in the final trading week of the month and the
quarter.
"There might be some duration buying, but overall, this is a
week in which rates won't move much, with bonds supported by
global economic fears," said a fixed-income fund manager at a
Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.
Short-term bonds, on the other hand, are anchored by the
Bank of Japan's easy monetary policy, with the central bank
buying JGBs with up to three years left to maturity under its
quantitative easing programme.
Last week, the BOJ said it will increase its asset buying
and loan programme by 10 trillion yen ($127.9 billion) to 80
trillion yen, with the increase aimed at government bonds and
treasury discount bills.
A two-year auction on Thursday is expected to proceed
smoothly, market participants said, as the central bank now buys
much of the supply of that maturity.
The minutes from the BOJ's Aug. 8-9 meeting released on
Monday showed some board members expressed concern that a
prolonged slowdown in overseas economies could delay Japan's
recovery.
A weekly JGB market survey conducted by Thomson Reuters
found that most respondents did not expect big market moves,
with 64.3 percent expecting yields to move sideways, up from
43.6 percent in the previous survey.
The 10-year JGB futures contract for December ended
up 0.14 point at 143.94 after rising as high as 143.99, its
highest level since Sept. 6.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond
gave up 1 basis point to 0.790 percent, its lowest level since
Sept. 4, though it still within this month's narrow range
between 0.775 percent and 0.835 percent.
The 20-year bond yield slipped half a basis
point to 1.660 percent.
The yield on the 30-year bond fell 1 basis
point to 1.910 percent after it rose to a more than five-month
high of 1.950 percent last week.