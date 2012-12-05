* Futures gain after hitting 9 1/2 year high
* 10-yr, 30-yr yield spread hits highest since March 2008
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 5 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Wednesday, pushing futures prices to a 9 1/2 year high,
after a 10-year debt sale a day earlier attracted strong demand
and U.S. Treasuries firmed overnight.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.12
point at 144.99, touching a 9 1/2-year high of 145.01. Futures
inched closer to their record high of 145.09, reached in June
2003.
Market participants say pressure is likely to resume on
longer-dated maturities ahead of Thursday's auction of 700
billion yen 30-year bonds.
"Tomorrow's sale should be decent, because the superlong
tenor has cheapened so much," said Tomohiro Miyasaka, an analyst
at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
The 30-year yield's spread over 10-year yields stood at
1.255 percentage points on Tuesday, its highest since March
2008, though it shrank slightly to 1.235 points on Wednesday.
Superlong maturities have underperformed ahead of Japan's
election on Dec. 16, which is likely to usher in a new
government. Shinzo Abe, leader of the main opposition Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) is the front-runner to be Japan's next
prime minister and has called on the Bank of Japan to take more
drastic easing steps.
Abe's suggestions included setting an inflation target of 2
percent, embarking on "unlimited easing", or even cutting
interest rates to zero or below.
His proposals have lifted demand for short- and medium-term
JGBs, while the yield curve has steepened as the superlong
sector underperformed on fears the easing will lead to
inflation.
BOJ Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday the
central bank will debate whether its monetary easing in
September and October was enough to support the economy, which
may be undershooting its projections.
Heizo Takenaka, an economist with close ties to the Liberal
Democratic Party, told Reuters in an interview that Japan's next
government should set a price target for the BOJ and the central
bank should increase purchases of government debt to end
deflation.
The 20-year yield as well as the 30-year bond
yield both slipped half a basis point on
Wednesday to 1.680 percent and 1.945 percent respectively.
JGBs gained despite a rise in investors' risk appetite that
lifted the Nikkei average to a seven-month closing high
on Wednesday.
The yield on the current 10-year cash bond
slipped 1.5 basis points to 0.710 percent. The new issues
offered at Tuesday's sale carried a 0.70 percent coupon, the
lowest rate for 10-year paper since June 2003, but they still
met strong demand.
"What do you do in a market like this? Short-term yields are
too low, so investors buy 10-year debt," said a fixed-income
fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
"Ahead of Japan's election, and with the U.S. fiscal
deadlock keeping Treasuries well-bid, we can't expect much
movement in JGBs," he said.
The five-year yield slipped half a basis point
to 0.165 percent, matching its lowest level since June 2003 hit
several times this year.
U.S. Treasuries prices firmed on Tuesday amid concerns about
the U.S. budget deadlock. President Barack Obama proposed on
Tuesday that tax rates could be lowered in 2013 with a broad
U.S. tax code overhaul, but stood firm on insisting rates for
the wealthiest must rise as part of a budget deal with Congress.