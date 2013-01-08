TOKYO Jan 8 Yields on benchmark 10-year
Japanese government bonds eased slightly on Tuesday ahead of an
auction of 2.3 trillion yen ($26 billion) worth of similar
maturities later in the day, as market participants expected it
to go well.
* Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at J.P. Morgan in Tokyo,
said the 10-year yield in the secondary market was at a more
attractive level, which hit a 4-1/2-month high of 0.840 percent
on Monday, while concerns over the U.S. fiscal situation would
be supportive.
* "The U.S. fiscal cliff issue has been avoided but it has
not been resolved yet because some of the automatic spending cut
measures have been deferred," he said, adding that Congress
still needed to raise its $6.4 trillion debt ceiling by early
March to avoid a first-ever default, which many said would upend
global financial markets.
* Yamashita also said expectations that the Bank of Japan
would conduct further monetary easing measures under the new
government led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would support the
below 10-year sectors.
* The 10-year yield inched down 0.5 basis
point to 0.830 percent, while 10-year JGB futures added
2 ticks to 143.46.
* Yields on longer-dated 30-year debt were
unchanged at 2.005 percent after touching 2.010 percent, their
highest level since early September, 2011, while those on the
20-year bonds were also unchanged, at 1.795
percent.
* Kyodo news reported late on Monday that the Japanese
government is likely to sell more than 5 trillion yen in new
bonds to fund an economic stimulus package that could be agreed
as early as this week.
* "The impact is bearish (on JGBs) but below 10-year sectors
will have relatively small impact for the issuance increase,"
Yamashita said, because of expectations of more BOJ purchase of
shorter-dated bonds.