TOKYO, March 4 Japanese government bonds rallied
on Monday, pushing the benchmark 20-year yield to seven-month
low, on expectation of aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of
Japan and on concerns U.S. spending cuts could hurt global
growth.
* Bank of Japan governor-nominee Haruhiko Kuroda said in his
confirmation hearing in parliament on Monday that the current
size and type of assets the bank buys are not enough, suggesting
a Kuroda-led BOJ will be more aggressive in its approach to
ending stubborn deflation.
* The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs fell 1.5 basis
point to 0.640 percent, its lowest level in
nearly 10 years.
* The price of 10-year JGB futures, which reflect the
cheapest-to-deliver seven-year sector, rose 0.17 point to 145.22
, just below a record high of 145.26 hit in December.
* Super-long bonds, such as 20- and 30-year bonds, led
gains on expectations Kuroda will step up buying in these
maturities to enhance easing.
* The 30-year bond yield fell 2.0 basis point to 1.745
percent, after falling 14.5 basis points last
week, its biggest weekly decline since December 2008.
* The 20-year yield also fell 2.0 basis points to 1.550
percent, a seven-month low while the five-year
yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.110 percent, a
fresh record low.
* "Speculation is rising that, under Kuroda, the BOJ will
buy more in 20- and 30-year bonds. If that happens, maybe the
20-year yield could fall to around 1.2 percent," said a trader
at a Japanese bank.
* JGBs are also helped by concerns that automatic spending
cuts that took effect in the United States this month could hurt
U.S., and global, growth.
* Uncertainty in Italy also underpinned JGBs after
inconclusive elections last week raised concerns political
paralysis in the euro zone's third biggest economy could
rekindle the debt crisis in the currency bloc.