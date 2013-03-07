* Ten-year JGB yield up 1 bp, but 10-year futures also up
* Japan to sell 700 bln yen worth of 30-year debt Friday
* Bank of Japan stands pat on monetary policy
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 7 Japanese government bond prices
eased on Thursday, with longer-dated debt underperforming ahead
of an auction of 30-year bonds the following day and after data
showed robust jobs growth in the U.S. private sector.
But expectations that the Bank of Japan will step up its
monetary easing helped support the shorter end of the yield
curve. The five-year yield was unchanged at 0.105
percent, not far from its record low of 0.095 percent.
The 10-year yield ticked up 1 basis point to
0.675 percent, after falling to a near 10-year low of 0.585
percent on Tuesday. Ten-year JGB futures, which are
more liquid and tend to move opposite to yield, added 6 ticks to
145.12.
The BOJ left monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, as
expected, holding fire to wait for new leaders who are expected
to usher in aggressive measures to combat deflation.
Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, an
advocate of aggressive easing, is expected to be installed as
the central bank's new governor for the next policy meeting on
April 3-4.
"The market is preparing itself for tomorrow's JGB 30-year
auction. That's why the yield curve has steepened further," said
Naomi Muguruma, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The 30-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to
1.785 percent as investors made room ahead of Friday's auction
of 700 billion yen ($7.5 billion) in that maturity.
The 20-year yield rose 3.5 basis points to
1.605 percent, after sinking to a near 10-year low of 1.450
percent on Tuesday.
A rise in U.S. Treasury yields overnight after stronger
economic data, including private sector job figures, also helped
push JGB yields higher.
U.S. private employers added 198,000 jobs to payrolls last
month, better than economists' expectations for an increase of
170,000 and boding well for Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.
Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, said the recent rally in long-dated JGB bonds was
a technical correction after a surge in equities forced pension
funds to trim their share holdings from exceeding allocation
limits, prompting them to buy more bonds. Their buying forced
short-covering by other investors, including hedge funds.
But since those passive funds had rebalanced their
portfolios, JGB yields have moved higher, he said.
"We have come to the point where the great expectations
trade is now at its peak. People need justification and
verification for the next leg up," he said.
Since mid-November, the Nikkei stock average has jumped 38
percent, triggered by the yen's weakness after Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe called for the central bank to adopt bolder action to
revive the ailing economy. During that time, yields on benchmark
10-year JGBs have fallen 7.5 basis points.