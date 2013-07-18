* 10-year JGB yields push bottom of recent range
* Stronger Treasuries prices underpin JGB prices
* 10-yr futures hit highest intraday level since June 10
* 5-yr yield touches five-week low
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 18 Japanese government bond prices
edged higher on Thursday, taking their lead from stronger U.S.
debt prices that helped the benchmark yield touch a four-week
low.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries hit their lowest levels in two
weeks on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said there was no committed timetable for the U.S. central bank
to scale back its bond purchase program.
But many analysts and market participants believe it will
take more than stronger U.S. debt prices to nudge JGBs out of
the range in which they have doggedly traded since late May.
"Even if U.S. yields continue to fall on a correction of
excessive expectations for tapering, downward pressure on JGB
yields is unlikely to be strong," Barclays Japan strategists
said in a note to clients on Thursday.
They continued to believe the lower end of the range for the
10-year JGB yield is around 0.8 percent, the note said. The
benchmark yield has remained within the range of 0.80 percent
and 0.90 percent since late May.
In regular operations under its stimulus scheme, the Bank of
Japan offered to buy a total of 700 billion yen ($7 billion) of
bonds outright on Thursday, consisting of 200 billion yen with
durations of one to three years to maturity, 300 billion yen
with three to five years, and another 200 billion yen with 10
years and longer.
The benchmark 10-year yield slipped one basis
point to 0.805 percent, its lowest since June 20.
Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.16 point at 143.38,
just a few ticks below their session high of 143.41, their
highest since June 10 - after finishing morning trade nearly
flat. Volume was thin, rising from the previous session to
19,809 contracts but still shy of the 20,000 level for the third
straight session.
The five-year yield was also flat at 0.290
percent after falling to a fresh five-week low of 0.285 percent,
bolstered by solid demand at the previous session's auction of
that maturity.
"There's an election this weekend, so some market
participants might be waiting for that to be over before they
take new positions," said a fixed-income fund manager at a
European asset management firm in Tokyo.
"But the election itself is unlikely to present any event
risk, so I doubt the market will move much, even after," he
added.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc is expected to win
Japan's upper house election on Sunday, handing him more power
to pursue his aggressively reflationary policies.
While expectations for the success of those policies still
supported corporate morale, the Reuters Tankan poll showed on
Thursday, many firms complained of sluggish demand, noting the
effects of "Abenomics" had yet to be seen.