* MOF seen reopening current issue with 0.80 pct coupon
* Superlong tenor erases gains that pushed yields to
multi-week lows
* 10-yr futures end flat on low trading volume
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 31 Japanese government bonds edged
down on Wednesday as investors sold to position for the next
session's 10-year auction, though moves were small as markets
awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
The U.S. central bank's statement at the end of its two-day
policy meeting later on Wednesday could offer clues on when the
Fed might begin to taper its $85 billion per month of asset
purchases.
Weaker U.S. debt prices would weigh on JGBs although the two
have not always moved in tandem lately due to diverging
expectations of respective monetary policies. The Bank of Japan
has pledged to maintain its easy policy to hit its target of two
percent inflation within two years.
"The BOJ is buying a lot in the 10-year zone in its easing
operations, which should support demand at the sale tomorrow,"
said Tomohiro Miyasaka, fixed income analyst at Credit Suisse in
Tokyo.
The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.4 trillion yen ($24.48
billion) of 10-year bonds on Thursday. The ministry said it
would reopen current issues for the July and August auctions
unless their yields were to move 20 basis points or more. That
means the sale will likely be a reopening, carrying a 0.80
percent coupon.
The benchmark yield mostly stayed stuck in a narrow range
between 0.80 percent and 0.90 percent since late May, before
falling to a two-month low last week.
Strategists at RBS Securities Japan wrote in a note to
clients that they expect investor demand to flag from the
previous sale of that tenor, in the light of its current
richness on the yield curve. They expect the sale to rely on
dealer short-covering demand, BOJ purchases and month-end index
lengthening demand from Japan's massive Government Pension
Investment Fund.
"Banks are probably going to buy just to sell back to the
central bank, but institutional investors are not eager to buy
at such levels," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese
asset management firm in Tokyo.
The benchmark 10-year yield rose half a basis
point to 0.795 percent, not far above 0.770 percent touched last
week, which was its lowest since May 14.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended flat at
143.62, on relatively thin volume of 16,050 contracts, falling
short of the 20,000 level for the fourth straight session.
The superlong tenor also inched down, erasing the morning's
modest gains that pushed yields to multi-week lows.
The 30-year yield was flat at 1.810 percent
after earlier touching 1.800 percent, its lowest level since
June 19. The 20-year yield added half a basis
point to 1.705 percent after earlier sinking to 1.695 percent,
its lowest level since June 28.
Concerns that a planned national sales tax increase might be
delayed or watered down have weighed on JGB market sentiment
this week. But a senior official in Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's ruling party told Reuters on Wednesday that Abe
would likely proceed with raising the national sales tax as
planned.