TOKYO Aug 1 Japanese government bonds edged
down on Thursday as investors sold to position for a 10-year
auction against a backdrop of weaker sentiment for bonds after
the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled no imminent reduction to its
bond-buying stimulus.
* Japan's Ministry of Finance offered 2.4 trillion yen
($24.40 billion) of 10-year bonds, reopening the current issue
with a coupon of 0.80 percent.
The ministry has said it would reopen current issues for the
July and August auctions unless their yields were to move 20
basis points or more.
* "Although 10-year JGBs themselves are unattractive
relative to the curve, supply-demand remains tight as a result
of the market factoring in volatility declines and purchases by
the BOJ, and this is putting downward pressure on JGB yields,"
strategists at Bank of American Merrill Lynch said in a note to
clients.
Bank of Japan purchasing operations are expected as early as
the day after the auction, and this will help to support demand
at the sale, they added.
* The benchmark 10-year yield rose 1.5 basis
points to 0.805 percent, pulling further away from 0.770 percent
touched last week, which was its lowest since May 14.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning
trade down 0.10 point at its session low of 143.52.
* The 20-year yield added half a basis point
to 1.710 percent, moving away from the previous session's low of
1.695 percent, which was its lowest level since June 28.
* The U.S. central bank offered no signs after its latest
meeting that it was ready to begin paring the $85 billion in
assets it buys each month to stimulate the U.S. economy.
Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose after the central bank's
statement, reversing early losses and pushing the yield on the
benchmark 10-year Treasury note down to around 2.58
percent from 2.70 percent earlier in the session.
* Japanese buyers took in a net 233.2 billion yen ($2.37
billion) of foreign bonds in the week through July 27, the
fourth straight week of net purchases, capital flows data
compiled by the Ministry of Finance showed.
But net buying slumped from 601.4 billion yen in the
previous week.