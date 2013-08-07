TOKYO Aug 7 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping
to a three-month low as Japanese and global shares tumbled from
recent highs on uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's policy.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dropped 2.0 basis points
to 0.760 percent, its lowest level in three
months and piercing a bottom of 0.770 percent hit twice in
recent weeks.
* Speculators such as commodity trading advisors were buying
JGB futures while selling stock futures, as the
Japanese yen also strengthened as a fall in world shares stoked
risk-off sentiment, traders said.
* In addition, the bond market also has been helped by
recent falls in repo rates, which market players say reflect the
accumulative impact of the Bank of Japan's massive asset
purchases since April.
* The overnight repo rate starting the next business day
fell to a two-month low of 0.063 percent, moving
away from its usual levels around 0.10 percent.
* "Because the BOJ has been buying so many short-term bills,
brokers have a limited inventory of bills. Their inventory is
notably lower than before the BOJ's quantitative easing," said
Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS.
* "That is certainly making investors buy longer-dated bonds
at lower yields," he added.
* But market players also said price actions in JGBs as well
as in Japanese stocks are likely to be exaggerated by thin
trading volume due to the summer lull.