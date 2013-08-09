TOKYO Aug 9 Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Friday as investors positioned to buy at a sale of 30-year bonds in the session.

* The Ministry of Finance offered 500 billion yen ($5.21 billion) worth of 30-year debt, reopening the previous issue with a coupon of 1.9 percent.

Since a 40-year JGB auction will also be held this month, the ministry reduced the issuance amount by 100 billion yen from the previous 30-year sale.

* "There are people who aren't eager to buy at such rich levels, but some of them will probably buy, anyway, and I think the flattening will continue," said a fixed-income fund manager at a trust bank in Tokyo.

* While the 30-year JGB looks rich compared to the 20-year JGB, the tenor has adjusted relative to the 40-year JGB, strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note to clients, adding that even the 20-30-40-year butterfly "has started to look cheap."

In addition to the Bank of Japan's purchases in its operations under its easing scheme, the strategists cited "short-cover demand from dealers and market participants wanting to construct steepening positions, so we expect the auction to pass without incident."

* The 30-year JGB was steady in morning trade, its yield actually edging down slightly to 1.790 percent, losing half a basis point, as investors' selling was concentrated on other maturities. The 20-year yield added half a basis point to 1.685 percent.

* The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond added one basis point to 0.760 percent, moving away from a three-month low of 0.750 percent hit on Wednesday.

* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade down 0.06 point at 143.95, moving away from a three-month high of 144.05 touched in the previous session.

* On Thursday, the BOJ held its monetary policy steady as expected, and also maintained its assessment of the economy.