BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holding-bacterin International AMENDED EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT
* Effective Feb.28, 2017, Bacterin International amended existing amended and restated credit agreement
TOKYO Aug 9 Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Friday as investors positioned to buy at a sale of 30-year bonds in the session.
* The Ministry of Finance offered 500 billion yen ($5.21 billion) worth of 30-year debt, reopening the previous issue with a coupon of 1.9 percent.
Since a 40-year JGB auction will also be held this month, the ministry reduced the issuance amount by 100 billion yen from the previous 30-year sale.
* "There are people who aren't eager to buy at such rich levels, but some of them will probably buy, anyway, and I think the flattening will continue," said a fixed-income fund manager at a trust bank in Tokyo.
* While the 30-year JGB looks rich compared to the 20-year JGB, the tenor has adjusted relative to the 40-year JGB, strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note to clients, adding that even the 20-30-40-year butterfly "has started to look cheap."
In addition to the Bank of Japan's purchases in its operations under its easing scheme, the strategists cited "short-cover demand from dealers and market participants wanting to construct steepening positions, so we expect the auction to pass without incident."
* The 30-year JGB was steady in morning trade, its yield actually edging down slightly to 1.790 percent, losing half a basis point, as investors' selling was concentrated on other maturities. The 20-year yield added half a basis point to 1.685 percent.
* The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond added one basis point to 0.760 percent, moving away from a three-month low of 0.750 percent hit on Wednesday.
* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade down 0.06 point at 143.95, moving away from a three-month high of 144.05 touched in the previous session.
* On Thursday, the BOJ held its monetary policy steady as expected, and also maintained its assessment of the economy.
March 2 Banks across the world have paid about $321 billion in fines since the 2007-2008 financial crisis as regulators stepped up scrutiny, according to a note by the Boston Consulting Group.
LONDON, March 2 European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Thursday she did not expect France to follow Britain and leave the European Union and that she doubted there would be a stock market crash in the near future.