* JGBs show muted reaction to disappointing Japan GDP data

* Superlong yields skid to lowest since June

* 5-yr yield rises ahead of Tuesday's auction

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Aug 12 Japanese government bond prices rose in thin summer conditions on Monday with Bank of Japan operations and firm U.S. Treasuries helping the benchmark yield slide to a fresh three-month low.

"The middle of August is a very quiet period, and yields tend to go down, but the later part of this month, we might see some profit-taking ahead of the end of the first half at the end of September," said Tadashi Matsukawa, the head of fixed income investments at PineBridge Investments in Tokyo.

He said banks will likely lock-in profits at some stage, but doesn't expect it would happen this week. "We continue to see insurance companies buying the long end of the curve."

The JGB market largely shrugged off data released earlier that showed Japan's gross domestic product expanded by an annualised 2.6 percent in the second quarter, slowing from a downwardly revised 3.8 percent rate in the first quarter and falling short of a median estimate for growth of 3.6 percent.

While weak data generally boosts the appeal of fixed-income assets, the latest GDP report also raises concern that Japan might delay implementing a planned sales-tax hike, which would weigh on bonds. A prominent adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned that growth remains too weak to raise the tax.

Japan is due to raise its 5 percent sales tax rate to 8 percent next April and then to 10 percent in October 2015, as part of efforts to curb its massive public debt. At more than twice the size of its economy, Japan's debt is proportionally the largest among major industrialised nations.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond edged down half a basis point to 0.745 percent, its lowest since May 13.

Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.02 point at 144.04, after touching a three-month high of 144.13 in the morning. Volume was a low 13,619 contracts.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy outright in its regular market operations 450 billion yen ($4.68 billion) of JGBs with five to 10 years left to maturity, and another 200 billion yen of JGBs with more than 10 years of residual maturity.

"BOJ buying is providing the usual support today, though moves are small because of the summer holiday season, and investors don't want to test the upside too much at these levels," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm in Tokyo.

One key downside level for the benchmark yield is 0.700 percent. It dipped below that level on Feb. 26, on its way to its record low of 0.315 percent the day after the BOJ unveiled a massive easing scheme in early April. It remained below 0.700 percent until May 10.

"I think if 10-year yields approached 0.700 percent again, buyers would emerge," the fund manager said.

The yield on the 5-year JGB added half a basis point to 0.285 percent. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance will auction 2.7 trillion yen of 5-year notes.

The superlong sector also gained on Monday, with yields dipping to their lowest levels since June. The yield on the 30-year JGB shed 1.5 basis points to 1.775 percent, while the 20-year yield also lost 1.5 basis points to 1.660 percent after falling as low as 1.655 percent.

On Friday, the 10-year Treasury note gained in thin trading, its yield dipping to 2.58 percent, around where it remained in Asian trade on Monday.