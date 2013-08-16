TOKYO Aug 16 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Friday, tracking weakness in U.S. Treasuries after
encouraging U.S. jobs data increased expectations that the
Federal Reserve will reduce its bond-buying stimulus programme
as soon as next month.
* The Bank of Japan's offer to buy 950 billion yen ($9.7
billion) worth of JGBs with residual maturities of one to 10
years provided some support to the market. It was the central
bank's third foray into the market this week, as part of its
stimulus measures to revive growth in the world's third-largest
economy.
* The 10-year yield was up 1 basis point at
0.750 percent, crawling further above a three-month low of 0.730
percent touched on Tuesday. Ten-year JGB futures fell
0.14 point to 143.89.
* "If you compare the yield move for U.S. Treasuries,
German Bunds and JGBs since this June, it seems that the JGB
market is stable compared to Treasuries and German Bunds," said
Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in
Tokyo.
"The reason behind that would be the aggressive purchasing
by the BOJ. That would be also the supportive factor in today's
market."
* Yields on benchmark U.S. Treasuries jumped
to two-year highs overnight after the number of Americans filing
new claims for jobless benefits fell to a near six-year low last
week and consumer prices rose broadly in July.
The data backed the view that the Fed will soon roll back its
$85 billion a month stimulus programme.
* A Reuters poll on Wednesday showed a majority of
economists expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut bond buying at
its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, with a consensus expecting the
central bank would initially reduce purchases by $15 billion.
* Data also showed foreign investors sold long-term U.S.
securities for a fifth straight month in June. China, the
largest foreign creditor, reduced its Treasury holdings to
$1.2758 trillion, while Japan further trimmed its holdings to
$1.0834 trillion. China and Japan, which pared Treasury holdings
for a third straight month, together accounted for about $40
billion of net Treasury outflows.
* The five-year JGB yield added 0.5 basis
point to 0.275 percent after rising as high as 0.280 percent.
* Yields on longer maturities were also higher, with the
20-yield debt up 1.5 basis points at 1.690
percent and the 30-year sector up 2 basis points
at 1.820 percent.