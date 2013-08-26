TOKYO Aug 26 Yields on 20-year Japanese
government bonds edged higher on Monday as some investors made
room ahead of a 1.2 trillion yen ($12.2 billion) auction of the
same maturities the following day.
* The 20-year yield added 0.5 basis point to
1.705 percent, matching a two-week high hit on Friday, while the
30-year yield was unchanged at 1.815 percent.
* "The absolute level of yield is OK but not very
attractive, but not very unattractive. It should be OK just
slightly above 1.7 percent," said Yuya Yamashita, rates
strategist at JPMorgan in Tokyo. "The relative value is
supportive. There is no other relative value player in the
superlong sector."
* Apart from Tuesday's 20-year auction, the Ministry of
Finance will sell 2.9 trillion yen of two-year bonds on
Thursday.
* The five-year yield was flat at 0.300
percent after earlier dipping 0.5 basis point to 0.295 percent.
* The benchmark 10-year yield was not quoted,
while 10-year futures were up 0.08 point at 143.79,
facing resistance at their 20-day moving average of 143.84.
* Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday
that the bold policy actions that he has championed to spur
growth in the world's third-largest economy were gaining
traction.