TOKYO Aug 28 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Wednesday, as rising tension over Syria increased the
safe haven appeal of fixed-income assets and the Bank of Japan's
bond-buying operations underpinned supply conditions.
* The BOJ offered to buy outright 800 billion yen ($8.23
billion) of JGBs, comprised of 250 billion yen with 1 to 3 years
left to maturity, 350 billion yen with 3 to 5 years left to
maturity, and 200 billion yen with more than 10 years left to
maturity.
* U.S. Treasuries rose as Washington and its allies prepared
for likely military action against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's forces, who were apparently behind last week's
chemical weapons attacks.
* The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis
points to 0.725 percent, after retracing a three-month low of
0.720 percent touched a week ago.
* Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.25 point to 144.24
after earlier hitting an intraday high of 144.32, their highest
since May 10.
* According to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, good
two-way flow was seen in the 10-year zone among many domestic
real money accounts.