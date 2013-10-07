TOKYO Oct 7 Japanese government bond prices
edged higher on Monday morning, pushing down the 10-year yield
to near five-month lows, with the Bank of Japan supporting the
market with 600 billion yen ($6.2 billion) worth of bond-buying.
The BOJ offered to buy 400 billion yen of JGBs with a
residual maturity of five to 10 years and 200 billion yen in
maturities exceeding 10 years.
The 10-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to
0.645 percent, not far from a five-month low of 0.625 percent
touched on Friday.
Ten-year JGB futures added 0.11 point to 144.47,
holding above their five-day moving average of 144.38.
The 20-year yield also eased 0.5 basis point
to 1.495 percent, within striking distance of a five-month low
of 1.475 percent hit last week.
"The 5-7-10-year spread is currently near where it was
around April 2003, when 10-year yields were roughly at their
current levels," Barclays Capital wrote in a note.
"In this sense, one could argue - taking the 5-10-year
sector of the curve in isolation - that levels do not look
particularly extreme compared with the past," it said.
"However, 20-year yields in 2003 had already fallen to near
1 percent and the curve in 10s and longer was so much flatter
that it almost defies comparison."