TOKYO, Oct 8 (IFR) - JGB prices remained steady to slightly lower on Tuesday, as a rebound in the dollar against the yen and Tokyo stocks likely weighed, and upcoming U.S. and Japanese government debt auctions.

The auctions are Wednesday's 10-year U.S. Treasury auction and Thursday's 30-year JGB auction, taking place amid fears over the U.S. government shutdown, and Thursday's

Results of a 300 billion yen 10-year inflation-indexed JGB auction were better than expected..

The lowest accepted price came in at 104.65, above the upper end of market expectations that ranged widely from 100.40 to 104.10.

The take by anonymous primary dealers, including domestic megabanks and four foreign investment banks, was very high at 68 percent.

One U.S. investment bank appears to have bought 140 billion yen's worth, or 47 percent of the total issue, while one British hedge fund is said to have purchased 100 billion yen's worth through primary dealers.

Yields on the current 5-year JGBs are unchanged from Monday at 0.215 percent, while the 10-year yield was up 1.0 basis point at 0.650 percent.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield was up 1.0 basis point at 1.520 percent. JGB futures are down 0.06 point at 144.37.