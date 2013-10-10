TOKYO Oct 10 Yields on benchmark Japanese
government bonds rose on Thursday, although that of the
longer-dated 30-year debt eased ahead of an auction of the same
maturity later in the day.
The Ministry of Finance was to sell 600 billion yen ($6.2
billion) of 30-year debt with a coupon rate of 1.8 percent.
"It is possible that superlong JGBs will fall out of favour
now that the 20-year and 30-year yields have fallen below the
apparent buying thresholds of 1.7 and 1.8 percent,
respectively," analysts at Morgan Stanley MUFG wrote in a note.
"While the BOJ publishes only rough targets for its
JGB-buying operations ... the results of its operation since
June have shown a comparatively high allocation to the over
20-year sector. Such purchases may continue to provide
non-negligible support from a supply/demand perspective."
The 30-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to
1.635 percent, not far from a five-month low of 1.610 percent
touched last week.
Yields on the 20-year debt were steady at
1.505 percent.
The 10-year yield was weaker, however, adding
1 basis point to 0.660 percent. The 10-year JGB futures
were flat at 144.39.
Earlier, data showed Japan's core machinery orders rose
faster-than-expected in August, posting its first rise in three
months, in a welcome sign for capital spending seen as vital for
durable recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
Japanese data also showed that in the wake of the U.S.
fiscal impasse, Japanese investors sold a record amount of
foreign bonds on a net basis last week, offloading nearly $23
billion worth.