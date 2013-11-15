TOKYO, Nov 15 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices inched
down on Friday as a slide in the yen buoyed Tokyo shares to
six-month highs and somewhat dulled the appeal of fixed-income
assets.
A modest rise in U.S. Treasuries overnight had limited
positive impact on JGBs, but the Bank of Japan's offer to buy
710 billion yen ($7.1 billion) worth of JGBs in the secondary
market with residual maturities of one to five years helped
support the market.
The bond-buying programme is part of the central bank's
effort to prop up the economy and pull the country out of
persistent deflation.
The 10-year yield added 1 basis point to
0.605 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures dipped 3
ticks to 144.99.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average climbed 1.8 percent to
above 15,000 for the first time in six months, as the yen
tumbled to a two-month low of 100.315 to the dollar.
The yen slide was driven by a risk-on mode in global markets
and comments by Finance Minister Taro Aso that Japan must retain
currency intervention as a policy tool.
The 20-year JGB yield was up 0.5 basis point
at 1.485 percent, while the 30-year yield edged
up 1 basis point to 1.635 percent.
The Ministry of Finance is to sell 1.2 trillion yen of
20-year debt next Tuesday.