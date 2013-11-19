TOKYO, Nov 19 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were mixed on Tuesday, with the yield curve steepening as benchmark bonds rose but the superlong zone stayed weak even after decent demand at a 20-year auction.

The results of the monthly 1.2 trillion yen ($12 billion) 20-year JGB auction of reopened notes with a coupon of 1.7 percent were a touch better than expected.

The lowest accepted price came in at 102.75, compared with 102.742 in the secondary market ahead of the sale. The tail widened slightly to 0.08 from 0.07 last month, but was still below a one-year average of 0.132. The bid-to-cover ratio rose to 4.75 from 4.34 times last month, compared with a one-year average of 3.292.

One Japanese megabank bought at least 100 billion yen of the new 20-year notes in the auction, which proceeded relatively smoothly, market participants said.

The 20-year yield rose half a basis point from Monday to 1.505 percent, compared with an average accepted yield of 1.514 percent in the auction.

The five-year yield was unchanged from Monday at 0.205 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points to 0.625 percent. The 30-year yield rose one basis point to 1.660 percent.

JGB futures ended up 0.19 point at 144.96, after moving in a 144.77-145.00 range.