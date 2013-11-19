TOKYO, Nov 19 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
mixed on Tuesday, with the yield curve steepening as benchmark
bonds rose but the superlong zone stayed weak even after decent
demand at a 20-year auction.
The results of the monthly 1.2 trillion yen ($12 billion)
20-year JGB auction of reopened notes with a coupon of 1.7
percent were a touch better than expected.
The lowest accepted price came in at 102.75, compared with
102.742 in the secondary market ahead of the sale. The tail
widened slightly to 0.08 from 0.07 last month, but was still
below a one-year average of 0.132. The bid-to-cover ratio rose
to 4.75 from 4.34 times last month, compared with a one-year
average of 3.292.
One Japanese megabank bought at least 100 billion yen of the
new 20-year notes in the auction, which proceeded relatively
smoothly, market participants said.
The 20-year yield rose half a basis point
from Monday to 1.505 percent, compared with an average accepted
yield of 1.514 percent in the auction.
The five-year yield was unchanged from Monday
at 0.205 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield
slipped 1.5 basis points to 0.625 percent. The
30-year yield rose one basis point to 1.660
percent.
JGB futures ended up 0.19 point at 144.96, after
moving in a 144.77-145.00 range.