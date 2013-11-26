TOKYO, Nov 26 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday, taking cues from modest gains in U.S. Treasuries overnight and weaker Tokyo stocks, while investors awaited the results of a 40-year auction.

In the morning session, some pension funds purchased 10- to 30-year JGBs for their month-end duration adjustments.

One corporate pension fund manager told IFR that pension funds need to buy long-term and superlong JGBs to beat their benchmark bond index, despite interest-rate risk. This fund manager purchased 10- to 30-year JGBs despite caution ahead of Tuesday's quarterly 400 billion yen ($3.9 billion) sale of 40-year JGBs.

The Ministry of Finance re-opened the current issue for the regular settlement date, making it easier for dealers to sell the new 40-year bonds short before covering them in the auction.

At midday, the yield on the current 10-year bonds was down 0.5 basis point from Monday at 0.630 percent, while the 20-year yield was down 0.5 basis point at 1.510 percent.

The 30-year yield was down 0.5 basis point at 1.675 percent, while the yield on current and new 40-year bonds was down 0.5 basis point at 1.745 percent.

Lead December JGB futures moved in a narrow 144.76-144.86 range before finishing midday up 0.15 point at their intraday high.

The Bank of Japan published the minutes of its Oct. 31 policy meeting on Tuesday, which had little immediate impact on JGBs. Some board members sought to water down the central bank's inflation target because of concerns about risks, such as slow rises in business investment and wages.