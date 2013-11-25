TOKYO, Nov 25 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices eased
modestly on Monday, ahead of an auction of 40-year debt in the
following session, as Tokyo stocks rallied on a slump in the yen
to a six-month low.
As widely expected, the Bank of Japan offered to buy 950
billion yen ($9.4 billion) worth of JGBs in the secondary market
with residual maturities of one to 10 years, as part of its
aggressive plan to pull the world's third-largest economy out of
persistent deflation.
Some market participants seemed eager to sell JGBs at higher
prices to the BOJ in the secondary market.
The 10-year yield added 0.5 basis point to
0.630 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures were
little changed at 144.78.
A bullish curve-flattening bias in the U.S. Treasuries last
Friday had limited positive impact on JGBs, as the yen slid to a
six-month low of 101.81 yen to the dollar and a four-year low of
137.93 to the euro.
The weaker yen helped lift currency-sensitive exporter
shares in the Nikkei share average, which climbed 1.3
percent to a six-month high on Monday morning, undermining the
appeal of government bonds.
The 20-year JGB yield was also up 0.5 basis
point, at 1.505 percent.
The 30-year yield edged up 1 basis point to
1.670 percent, however, leading to a slight steepening of the
yield curve.
The Ministry of Finance is to sell 400 billion yen of
40-year bonds on Tuesday.