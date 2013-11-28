TOKYO, Nov 28 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds were
resilient on Thursday morning, ahead of a two-year debt auction,
even though investors were in a "risk-on" mood with Tokyo shares
jumping to a six-month high.
The 10-year yield added 0.5 basis point to
0.605 percent, while 10-year JGB futures were little
changed at 145.07, hovering near their three-week high touched
on Wednesday.
The seven- to 10-year sectors trimmed earlier losses on
expectations that the Bank of Japan would continue to buy JGBs,
as part of its drive to lift the world's third-largest economy
out of persistent deflation.
Earlier, data showed Japanese retail sales in October rose
2.3 percent from a year earlier, beating a median forecast for a
2.1 percent annual increase and in a sign that consumer spending
could be picking up.
Dealers were also reluctant to sell JGBs short on
anticipation that a large public pension fund was expected to
buy long-term and superlong JGBs on Friday and next Monday for
its turn-of-the-month duration adjustments.
The two-year yield was unchanged at 0.090
percent, ahead of the sale of 2.9 trillion yen ($28.4 billion)
of two-year bonds by the Ministry of Finance later in the day.
Both the five- and 20-year yields
were up 0.5 basis point, at 0.190 and 1.475
percent, even though the Nikkei share average climbed
1.5 percent to a six-month high on Thursday morning.