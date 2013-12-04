BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
TOKYO, Dec 4 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries the day before and as Tokyo shares slid.
The 10-year yield was down 1 basis point at 0.620 percent, while 10-year JGB futures rose 13 ticks to 144.97.
A few pension funds and life insurers bought superlong JGBs, helping longer-dated debt to slightly outperform, leading to a flattening of the yield curve.
A few players also sold the 10-year sector and bought longer-maturities ahead of Thursday's 2.4 trillion yen ($23.4 billion) sale of 10-year debt.
The 20-year yield eased 1.5 basis points to 1.480 percent, while the 30-year yield slipped 2 basis points to 1.645 percent.
Also supporting the market, the Bank of Japan offered to buy 700 billion yen ($6.8 billion) worth of JGBs in the secondary market with residual maturities of between one and more than 10 years, as part of its campaign to pull the world's third-largest economy out of persistent deflation.
Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said on Wednesday that he saw no need to ease monetary policy pre-emptively if the pain inflicted on the economy from next year's sales tax hike proved to be temporary.
Overnight, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell 2.6 basis points to 2.775 percent as global equities took a beating on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon withdraw its massive stimulus.
Japan's Nikkei share average shed 2.1 percent in the morning session, pulling away from a 6-year closing high set in the previous session on renewed concerns over the Federal Reserve's exit from its asset purchase scheme.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates