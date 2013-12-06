TOKYO, Dec 6 (IFR) - JGB prices dropped on Friday, with the
10-year yield rising to seven-week highs, after expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve could soon pare its bond-buying programme
lifted U.S. and European bond yields.
The current 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.660
percent, its highest level since mid-October,
while the 20-year yield rose 2.0 basis points to 1.500 percent
.
The market was also slightly weighed down by a torrent of
corporate and municipal bond issues on Friday. Traders say
Friday's non-governmental bond issues are one of the heaviest in
many years.
Investor demand for these new bonds is strong, as the Bank
of Japan's massive bond buying is leading to a shortage of
bonds, market players said.
The benchmark December 10-year JGB futures fell 0.12 point
to 144.70.