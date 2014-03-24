TOKYO, March 24 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices fell
on Monday, taking cues from gains in share prices, but most
domestic real money accounts were sidelined ahead of their book
closings at the end of March.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.605 percent
, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point
to 1.475 percent. The 30-year yield rose 2.5
basis points to 1.695 percent.
Some domestic market players are taking profits in cash
bonds ahead of their financial year end on March 31.
The 10-year JGB futures ticked down 0.10 point
144.96.
The market showed no response to comments by Bank of Japan
deputy governor Kikuo Iwata, who said the BOJ's 2 percent
inflation target does not need to be met strictly in two years.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)