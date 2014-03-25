TOKYO, March 25 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
little changed across the board on Tuesday, handing back modest
gains made earlier as Tokyo stocks clawed out of the red.
JGB 10-year futures dipped 0.02 point to 144.93.
The contracts earlier hit a high of 144.90 on overnight gains by
U.S. Treasuries and a weaker start to the Nikkei stock average
.
The benchmark 10-year cash bond yield rose half a basis
point to 0.610 percent.
JGB market participants expect the bond market to remain
trapped in a narrow range this week as many investors have
already closed their books ahead of the month's end, when
Japan's fiscal year ends.
Another factor that contributed to the wait-and-see mood was
the 300 billion yen ($2.93 billion) liquidity-enhancing auction
conducted by the Ministry of Finance.
The MOF regularly issues extra amounts of outstanding JGBs
deemed to be drawing relatively high investor demand in a bid to
improve market liquidity.
($1 = 102.2350 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Richard Borsuk)