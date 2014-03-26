Nikkei withers, whipped by strong yen and Wall Street losses
* Shares further undermined by report of N. Korean missile launch
TOKYO, March 26 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices eased on Wednesday, weighed down by a bounce in Tokyo stocks and overnight weakening in U.S. Treasuries.
A regular bond purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan, a part of the central bank's massive monetary easing, limited JGB losses.
The benchmark 10-year cash yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.620 percent. Market players said the 10-year zone was weighed by caution ahead of an auction of the maturity next week.
The June 10-year futures dipped 0.15 point to 144.79.
The JGB super-long zone bucked the trend, helped by purchases from investors tweaking their portfolios before the completion of the Japanese fiscal year at the end of the month.
The 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 1.680 percent. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Shares further undermined by report of N. Korean missile launch
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and to rush to safe havens such as gold and government bonds.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.