TOKYO, June 11 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Wednesday, as a continuing rise in U.S. Treasury yields amid improved investor appetite for riskier assets, such as stocks, weighed.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.600 percent.

September 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.02 point to 145.21.

The Bank of Japan did not include super long JGBs as the market had expected in its regular debt buying operation, but this had limited market impact.

The immediate focus was on the two-day BOJ policy board meeting starting on Thursday and whether the central bank retains its confident stance on the economy and prices.

U.S. Treasury benchmark 10-year yields scaled one-month peaks on Tuesday, as investors have started to price in the prospect of higher interest rates following recent upbeat U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)