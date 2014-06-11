TOKYO, June 11 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Wednesday, as a continuing rise in U.S. Treasury
yields amid improved investor appetite for riskier assets, such
as stocks, weighed.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis
point to 0.600 percent.
September 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.02 point to
145.21.
The Bank of Japan did not include super long JGBs as the
market had expected in its regular debt buying operation, but
this had limited market impact.
The immediate focus was on the two-day BOJ policy board
meeting starting on Thursday and whether the central bank
retains its confident stance on the economy and prices.
U.S. Treasury benchmark 10-year yields scaled one-month
peaks on Tuesday, as investors have started to price in the
prospect of higher interest rates following recent upbeat U.S.
economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve
officials.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)