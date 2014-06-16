TOKYO, June 16 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged
higher on Monday as stocks sagged on Iraq concerns, although
super long tenors bucked the trend.
As expected, the Bank of Japan bought a total of 900 billion
yen of one- to 10-year JGBs in its regular bond purchasing
programme which also helped underpin the market.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5
basis point to 0.595 percent.
The September 10-year JGB futures gained 0.06 point
to 145.26.
Thirty- and 40-year JGB yields edged higher on residual
flows from Friday, when dealers unwound positions in these
maturities.
Tokyo's Nikkei stock average lost 0.6 percent.
With last Friday's Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting out
of the way, focus has turned to the potential impact on U.S.
Treasuries from the outcome of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting that ends on Wednesday.
Of interest to the debt market is whether the Fed will
provide a steer on the timing of interest rate hikes.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)