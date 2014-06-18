TOKYO, June 18 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices ended
the morning session on Wednesday slightly lower in line with an
overnight move in U.S. Treasuries.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries stood
at 2.653 percent in Asian trade on Wednesday, steady from
Tuesday's U.S. close.
U.S. yields rose on Tuesday after data showed the consumer
price index increased 0.4 percent last month, with food prices
posting their biggest rise since August 2011. Some feared the
figures might give the Federal Reserve more reason to adopt a
hawkish tone.
The majority of domestic real money accounts took a
wait-and-see stance, according to JGB traders, ahead of the
outcome of the Fed's two-day meeting later on Wednesday.
The Bank of Japan's purchases of 150 billion yen of
superlong JGBs under its massive asset buying scheme underpinned
longer maturities, though their prices still dropped.
At midday, the yield on the current 10-year JGBs
added 0.5 basis point to 0.590 percent.
The yield on the new 20-year JGBs traded in a
ranged of 1.455 percent to 1.460 percent, and was up 1 basis
point at 1.460 percent at midday. That compares to an average
accepted yield of 1.459 percent and a highest yield of 1.464
percent in the previous session's auction.
The 30-year yield also added 1 basis point to
1.670 percent.
Ten-year lead September JGB futures moved in a
145.26-145.32 range before finishing the morning session down
0.05 point at 145.28.
Ministry of Finance data released early on Wednesday showed
Japan's exports fell for the first time in 15 months in May from
a year earlier as external demand slumped.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim COghill)