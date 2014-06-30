TOKYO, June 30 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly lower in very quiet trading on Monday, with many market players on the sidelines at the end of quarter and ahead of the Bank of Japan's "tankan" corporate sentiment survey.

The current 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.560 percent. The 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.420 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures prices fell 0.05 point to 145.69 .

The market shrugged off data that showed Japan's industrial production rose 0.5 percent in May, a bit less than the market's median forecast of a 0.9 percent gain. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)