TOKYO, July 9 Japanese government bond prices
were mostly firmer on Wednesday, lifted by sagging Tokyo shares
and an overnight rally by U.S. Treasuries.
Superlong JGB maturities lagged slightly, weighed by
Thursday's 700 billion yen ($6.9 billion) 30-year debt auction.
September 10-year JGB futures climbed 0.06 point to
145.78.
The benchmark 10-year yield stood unchanged
at 0.550 percent, matching a 15-month low hit the previous week.
Yield on the superlong 20-year bond, on the other hand, rose 0.5
basis point to 1.425 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei fell to a one-week low in the wake of
a broad selloff on Wall Street.
U.S. Treasuries surged on Tuesday with investors raising
their bond holdings as stock markets retreated before corporate
earnings season, while overseas trade data fuelled worries about
global economic growth.
($1 = 101.5400 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)