TOKYO, July 16 Japanese government bond prices
edged lower on Wednesday, weighed by Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda's remarks the previous day that the current
level of long-term rates was low.
Kuroda, speaking to the press on Tuesday after a two-day
monetary policy meeting, said long-term rates at around 0.5
percent was rather low even when considering that inflation
expectations held by market participants were more conservative
than the central bank's.
"Even the BOJ may be concerned about its monetary policy
having a stronger impact than anticipated. The central bank
could have sent a warning against an excessive fall in yields,"
said a trader at a Japanese bank in Tokyo.
The BOJ unveiled aggressive monetary policy steps in April
2013 to combat deflation and shore up the economy, and the
benchmark 10-year JGB yield had drifted down to a 15-month low
of 0.530 percent last week.
The central bank expects consumer inflation to accelerate
towards its 2 percent target next year, a view many bond market
participants do not share.
The 10-year yield stood at 0.545 percent, 1
basis point higher on the day.
September 10-year futures fell 0.03 point to
145.84.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)