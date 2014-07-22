TOKYO, July 22 (IFR) - Longer-dated Japanese government bond
yields inched up on Tuesday as the market braced for fresh
supply of super long bonds.
A bounce by Tokyo shares also nudged JGB yields higher.
The Ministry of Finance will offer 1.2 trillion yen ($11.8
billion) of 20-year JGBs on Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year yield rose 0.5 basis
point to 0.540 percent and the 20-year yield
climbed 1 basis point to 1.405 percent.
September 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.01 point to
145.82.
JGB market losses were limited somewhat as U.S. Treasuries
were well supported by flight-to-quality bids amid ongoing
tensions in Ukraine and Gaza.
The Nikkei share average rose 1 percent on Tuesday,
with exporters pulling ahead as the yen weakened.
($1 = 101.4700 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)