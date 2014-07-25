DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
TOKYO, July 25 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Friday, weighed down by higher Tokyo shares and an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasuries.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.525 percent.
September 10-year JGB futures fell 0.05 point to 145.95.
The JGB market showed little reaction to a rise in Japan's June core CPI, as the rise of 3.3 percent from the previous month was in line with forecasts.
The Nikkei share average rose on Friday after the S&P 500 set another record closing high.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday after data showed jobless claims in the world's largest economy dropped to their lowest in more than eight years. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)
