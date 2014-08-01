TOKYO, Aug 1 (IFR) - JGBs moved flat to slightly firmer with yields falling a little only in the mid- to 20-year sector, after stock markets slumped in the United States and Europe.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 145.98 while the yield on the cash 10-year bonds stood flat at 0.530 percent. The 20-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 1.390 percent.

Brokers said that there were few investor flows. (Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)