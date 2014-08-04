TOKYO, Aug 4 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly steady on Monday, underpinned after U.S. Treasuries gained on weaker-than-expected non-farm payrolls data.

Market wariness over further gains in JGBs, with prices already at high levels, in addition to caution towards a 10-year debt auction on Tuesday, hemmed bonds in a narrow range.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood unchanged at 0.530 percent after touching 0.525 percent. The yield has hovered near a 15-month low of 0.510 percent reached in July.

September 10-year JGB futures edged up 0.02 point to 145.96 .

U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Friday after jobs data eased concerns about rising wage inflation, and reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve may act sooner than some had anticipated to increase interest rates. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)