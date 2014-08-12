BRIEF-Talend prices upsized offering of 3.3 mln ADSs at $28.5 per ADS
* Talend announces upsizing and pricing of follow-on offering
TOKYO Aug 12 Japanese government bond prices inched down on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks extended gains amid an easing of immediate geopolitical concerns.
Caution ahead of a 30-year JGB auction later in the session kept the bond market in tight range.
Market participants saw demand from the usual buyers of superlong JGBs such as 30-years dented by low yields, with traditional investors in long tenors, notably life insurers and pension funds, showing interest in higher-yielding foreign bonds.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.515 percent. The yield fell to a 16-month low of 0.500 percent last week when geopolitical tensions increased demand for safe havens such as government bonds.
September 10-year futures stood unchanged at 146.08.
Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.4 percent after surging 2.4 percent the previous day. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)
SHANGHAI, March 16 China's central bank raised short-term interest rates for the third time in as many months on Thursday, a day after the end of the annual session of parliament where leaders warned that tackling debt risks would be a top policy priority this year.
BEIJING, March 16 China's central bank raised money market rates slightly on Thursday, but said the increase did not indicate a change in its monetary policy.