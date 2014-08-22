TOKYO Aug 22 Japanese government bonds rose on Friday as overnight U.S. Treasury gains helped the market rebound, although caution around the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, kept a lid on prices.

In particular focus was a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at Jackson Hole later in the session, which will be studied for any fresh signals about the timing of U.S. monetary policy measures.

"Some short-term players are buying back after seeing Treasuries rise overnight. But many participants are also sidelined ahead of Jackson Hole," said a dealer at a Japanese securities house.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.520 percent after rising a basis point the previous day.

September 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 145.93. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)