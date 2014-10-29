TOKYO, Oct 29 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds edged lower on Wednesday as investors took their cue from stronger equities and on news that Japan's $1.1-trillion public pension fund has reduced its holdings of JGBs.

The Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's largest public pension, allowed domestic bonds to fall below half of its portfolio for the first time, a person with direct knowledge of the allocation told Reuters.

The Nikkei stock average ended up 1.5 percent at a three-week high amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reiterate its willingness to keep interest rates low for some time, while stronger-than-expected domestic industrial data also lifted risk appetite.

Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday it will suspend the next sale of two-year Japanese government bonds for retail investors, as yields on the product have reached low levels and the investment yield has turned negative. This marks another irregularity that the Bank of Japan's extreme stimulus is causing in Japanese financial markets.

Market participants reported selling in the 5-year on-the-run JGBs as well as possibly off-the-run issues on Tuesday, leaving some dealers with heavy inventory in that zone.

Those dealers had hoped the BOJ would increase the size of its JGB buying operation for 5- to 10-year notes as it did for 1- to 5-year JGBs and superlong JGBs, but the size of the 5- to 10-year bond buying operation was kept unchanged and the 5-year sector turned heavy.

The superlong sector remained heavy. Several sources said domestic investors were suspected of being recent sellers.

The 5-year yield edged up by half a basis point to 0.120 percent, while the 10-year yield also inched up by 1 basis point to 0.465 percent. In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield added 1 basis point to 1.305 percent and the 30-year yield moved up by 0.5 basis point to 1.625 percent.

JGB futures touched a fresh record high of 146.61 before closing down 0.05 point at 146.53. (Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)