TOKYO Oct 30 Japanese government bond prices eased slightly on Thursday after U.S. Treasuries retreated on an upbeat economic assessment from the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.465 percent , from 1 1/2-year low of 0.460 percent hit earlier this month. The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.635 percent.

U.S. bond yields ticked up after the Fed ended its bond buying programme as expected and dropped a characterization of U.S. labour market slack as "significant" in a show of confidence in the economy's prospects.

The rise in U.S. bond yields helped to boost the dollar against the yen, which in turn lifted Japanese shares and hurt JGBs.

Still, the market was firmly supported by the Bank of Japan's massive JGB buying with many expecting the BOJ to ease policy further sometime in the future.

A majority of market players expect additional easing next year, though a small number of players think the BOJ could act as soon as on Friday.

"We think the BOJ could take additional easing steps tomorrow, when we are likely to have data showing slowing inflation in the morning," said Katsutoshi Inadome, strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)